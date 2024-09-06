Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 13,752 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 64.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,752 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $43,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.40. 83,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,342. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.90 and its 200-day moving average is $174.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

