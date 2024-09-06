Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. 708,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,675,924. The stock has a market cap of $194.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

