Wells Fargo & Company Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $172.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.50.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $135.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.50. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,532,000 after acquiring an additional 192,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,957,000 after purchasing an additional 122,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,118,000 after buying an additional 56,989 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

