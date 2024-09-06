Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $13.63.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 60,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

