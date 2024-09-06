Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

WSR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 105,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $105,128.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

