William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

CTLT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Monday. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.08.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $61.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06.

In related news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Catalent by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Catalent by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,644,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Catalent by 403.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Catalent by 2,792.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,150,000 after acquiring an additional 498,540 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Catalent by 509.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

