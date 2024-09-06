William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – William Blair cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.
DSG stock opened at C$128.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$135.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$129.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of C$95.03 and a 12 month high of C$143.33.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
