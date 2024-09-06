Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Insider Sells $146,977.48 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $146,977.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,312.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $101.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $665.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $114.41.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

