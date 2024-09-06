WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.79. Approximately 18,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 7,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (RESP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select US stocks that are screened based on fundamental and technical factors, and ESG characteristics. RESP was launched on Feb 23, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

