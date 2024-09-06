WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.64 and last traded at $59.88. Approximately 25,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 30,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.23.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $787.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

