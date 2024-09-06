WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Shares Down 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.84 and last traded at $50.94. Approximately 21,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 40,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $645.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EES. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 13.8% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the second quarter valued at about $790,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

