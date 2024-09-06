WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.09

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, insider Richard White sold 387,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$118.76 ($80.79), for a total transaction of A$45,971,877.24 ($31,273,385.88). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,482,233 shares of company stock worth $150,532,318. Company insiders own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

