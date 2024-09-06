Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

