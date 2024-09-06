Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Trading Down 0.8%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 57,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 109,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

