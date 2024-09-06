XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $143.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XPO. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.29.

NYSE XPO traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.30. 1,114,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in XPO by 7,797.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 34,073 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in XPO by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth $1,407,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

