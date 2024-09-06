Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 34,079 shares.The stock last traded at $50.44 and had previously closed at $50.73.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 614.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

