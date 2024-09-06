XY Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 6,330 Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Life360 comprises 0.1% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Separately, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Life360 in the second quarter valued at about $23,635,000.

LIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life360 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

LIF opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62. Life360, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $41.17.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

