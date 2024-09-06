XY Capital Ltd Takes Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 111,495 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group makes up approximately 0.9% of XY Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 445,413 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 859,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 588,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,097,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86,898 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $14.53.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

