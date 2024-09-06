Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.15 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Yext updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.360 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.110-0.120 EPS.

Yext Stock Performance

NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.57 on Friday. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on YEXT. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

