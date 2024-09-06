Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s current price.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Zeta Global by 10.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 103,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 30.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.