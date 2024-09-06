Zscaler, Inc. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Zscaler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $162.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.14 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $146.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

