Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.620-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $604.0 million-$606.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.8 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.810-2.870 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $162.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a one year low of $146.59 and a one year high of $259.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.41.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

