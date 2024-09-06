Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.810-2.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.81-$2.87 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ZS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $162.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.14 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $146.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.36 and its 200 day moving average is $188.32.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

