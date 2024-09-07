1,276 Shares in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Acquired by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 54,200.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Transactions at J&J Snack Foods

In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total value of $3,359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $254,385.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,835.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total value of $3,359,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JJSF stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.50. The company had a trading volume of 87,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,545. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $133.23 and a 12 month high of $176.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.37. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.62.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $439.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.92 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.