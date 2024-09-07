1,553 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $164.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $169.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

