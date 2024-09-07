19,897 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Purchased by Gentry Private Wealth LLC

Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 105.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.