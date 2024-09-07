2,218 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $137.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.53.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

