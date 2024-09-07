26,557 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Gentry Private Wealth LLC

Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,933,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 8.7% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $356.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

