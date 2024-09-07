3,832 Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Bought by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $107.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.42. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

