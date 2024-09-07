Aave (AAVE) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Aave token can now be purchased for approximately $126.28 or 0.00232353 BTC on major exchanges. Aave has a market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $160.52 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aave has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000094 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,929,060 tokens. Aave’s official website is aave.com. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

