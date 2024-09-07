ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.48-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.480-3.550 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABM

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $646,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,195,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $646,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,195,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,248. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.