Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $376.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $376.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $353.41.

Shares of ACN opened at $339.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

