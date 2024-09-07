Account Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Account Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. PJT Partners accounts for approximately 0.3% of Account Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,029,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in PJT Partners by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,157 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,430,755.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,783.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,668 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $116.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.61. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $136.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.81.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

