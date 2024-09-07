Account Management LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Account Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.7% of Account Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,656 shares of company stock valued at $24,700,644 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $471.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a PE ratio of 85.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.