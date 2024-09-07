Account Management LLC Trims Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Account Management LLC cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 8.1% of Account Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $752.79 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $297.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $925.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $950.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

