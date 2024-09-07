Addison Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $27.82.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.86%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

