Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 65.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,823,000 after purchasing an additional 354,429 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,067,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,301,000 after acquiring an additional 156,534 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $156,093,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 730.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ES opened at $67.39 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

View Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.