Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 546 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1,187.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 70,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 134,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 123,871 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.96. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.465 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

