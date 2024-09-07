Addison Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,643,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 4.1 %
VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $215.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.58. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
