Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 154,041 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $106,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 38,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $134.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.90. The firm has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

