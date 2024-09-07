Advisor OS LLC Acquires 274 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,343,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,519 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,186 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,359,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,511,000 after acquiring an additional 558,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,013,000 after buying an additional 1,507,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.61.

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,534.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,422.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $106.59 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

