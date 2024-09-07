Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $266.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

