Advisor OS LLC Buys 226 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 45.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,002,000 after buying an additional 134,516 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 325,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 30,982 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $608,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

