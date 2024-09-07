Advisor OS LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.63 and a 200-day moving average of $155.06. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

