Advisor OS LLC Purchases 1,345 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,048,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,120 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,540,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 154,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 135,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHB opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.75. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

