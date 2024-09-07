Advisor OS LLC Raises Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,783,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Crown by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $679,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,416,653.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,598,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $93.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.