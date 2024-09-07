Advisor OS LLC Sells 7,091 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 576,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,839,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,286,000 after acquiring an additional 573,494 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $58.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.