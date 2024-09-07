Advisor OS LLC Sells 9,870 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 424.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,157,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 937,265 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,098,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,408,000 after buying an additional 804,795 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,917.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 590,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 561,298 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,006,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 382,608 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,946,000 after acquiring an additional 283,654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

