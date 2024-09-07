AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Insider Nicolas Finazzo Purchases 3,600 Shares of Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $17,496.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicolas Finazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Nicolas Finazzo purchased 3,000 shares of AerSale stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $20,490.00.

ASLE opened at $4.91 on Friday. AerSale Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.27 million, a PE ratio of -491.00 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,589,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AerSale in the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AerSale by 27.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 398,200 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in AerSale by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,278,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 828,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,167,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after buying an additional 377,397 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASLE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AerSale from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AerSale from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

