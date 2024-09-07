AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.09. 212,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,813,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AEye in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get AEye alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LIDR

AEye Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 20,400.00% and a negative return on equity of 134.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AEye stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 1.36% of AEye at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEye

(Get Free Report)

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.