AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.09. 212,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,813,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AEye in a report on Monday, August 5th.
AEye Price Performance
AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 20,400.00% and a negative return on equity of 134.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AEye stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 1.36% of AEye at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AEye
AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.
